Cowgirl Volleyball At South Dakota Classic Today and Saturday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 11, 2019) – After a 3-0 weekend at home in the UniWyo Invitational, the Wyoming volleyball team begins play today at the South Dakota Classic in Vermillion, South Dakota. It will be the Cowgirls’ second-to-last non-conference tournament of 2019 before beginning conference play.

Today Wyoming faces Iowa (3-2) at 9:00 a.m., and host-South Dakota (6-1) at 6:00 p.m. The ladies will close out the classic Saturday at 9:30 a.m. against UC Davis (5-2).

Last weekend, the Cowgirls (4-2) picked up a pair of sweeps over Buffalo and College of Charleston before ending the tournament with a come-from-behind, five-set victory over Northern Colorado Saturday night. Mackenzie Coates, Jackie McBride and KC McMahon were named to the all-tournament team with McBride earning MVP honors.