Cowgirl volleyball back into the post-season for third straight year

LARAMIE, WYOMING, (Dec. 2, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will play in the postseason for a program-record third consecutive season. On Sunday, it was announced that Wyoming will host the first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) December 5 and 6.

The Cowgirls (21-8) will open play this Thursday night at 8:30 against Northwestern State (20-12) from Natchitoches, Louisiana. The other Thursday night match will feature Boise State against Weber State. The winners will move on to a 6:30 p.m. Friday night match.

The tournament is a single-elimination event.

Ticket will go on sale Monday, December 2 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at www.GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 307-766-7220. Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball season ticket holders will have until five hours prior to the first match each day to purchase their tickets at – www.GoWyo.com/Renew or by calling 307-766-7220.