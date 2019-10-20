Cowgirl volleyball collects rare road win at Boise State

BOISE, IDAHO (Oct. 20, 2019) – For just the third time in program history, the Wyoming volleyball team picked up a road win in Boise. On Saturday the Cowgirls defeated the Broncs 3-1 by set scores of 23-25, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-16.

With the win, their fifth straight, the Cowgirls stand alone in second place in the Mountain West with a 7-1 mark (12-7 overall). Boise State falls to 4-4 in the MW (12-7 overall). Colorado State continues to the lead the conference with a 8-0 mark (18-1 overall).

KC McMahon led the way offensively for the Pokes as she recorded a match-high 17 kills in the win. Tara Traphgan was the other Cowgirl in double figures with 11 kills while hitting .320.

Mackenzie Coates had a solid all-around performance in the win with 41 assists while also adding four kills and four digs, to go along with three block assists. Libero Madi Fields led a spirited defensive effort, along with Hailey Zuroske, with 16 digs.

The Cowgirls will host Nevada (4-4, 14-6) next Thursday night.