Vermillion, SD, (9/14/19) – Wyoming dropped a pair of four-set matches Friday at the South Dakota Classic being played in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The Cowgirls lost to Iowa in the Friday morning opening match, 29-27, 18-25, 22-25 and 23-25. Friday evening Wyoming lost to host South Dakota, 26-24, 14-25, 15-25, 13-25.

The two losses evened the Cowgirl’s early-season record to 4-4.

The Cowgirls will close-out play this morning against UC Davis.