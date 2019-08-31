Cowgirl Volleyball Drops Opening Match At Buff’s Invitational

Boulder, CO (8/31/19) – On Friday evening, the Wyoming Cowgirls dropped their opening match to host Colorado at the Buffs Invitational. The Cowgirls lost 3-0 by scores of 18-25, 23-25, 22-25. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak in the series against CU for Wyoming.

Senior outside hitter Tara Traphagan led the Cowgirls with nine kills, while junior middle blocker Jackie McBride added eight kills on an efficient .500 hitting percentage (8-1-14). McBride chipped in three block assists, while junior middle blocker Faith Waitsman had a solo block and four block assists.

Senior libero Madi Fields led UW with 10 digs, while junior setter Mackenzie Coates had eight digs and a team-high 17 assists. Senior outside hitter Halie McArdle had a strong match at the service line with a pair of aces.

As a team, the Cowgirls hit .170 (35-17-106), had 11.5 blocks and 34 digs. Colorado hit .182 (39-19-110) and had 10.0 blocks and 39 digs.

The Cowgirls return to the court today at noon Santa Barbara in their second game of the Buffs Invitational. The Cowgirls will have their first home match on Monday evening against LIU.