Cowgirl Volleyball Earns AVCA Team Academic Award

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 20, 2020) — For the 12th consecutive season, the University of Wyoming volleyball team was named a recipient of the 2019-20 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, announced Monday by the association.

The Cowgirls posted a team GPA this past academic year of 3.563 and also had 10 student-athletes named to the Academic All-Mountain West Team, as well as six named Mountain West Scholar-Athletes.

The award, which was first given out in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams throughout the country that displayed excellence in the classroom and maintained at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA.

The AVCA announced a record 1,313 teams across the country earned the award, topping last year’s record by almost 200 teams in total. The Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by the number of schools, student-athletes, and coaches honored.

On the court in 2019, the Cowgirls qualified for their third consecutive postseason appearance as they hosted the first two rounds of the NIVC. UW’s sweep of Northwestern State in the opening round of the tournament marked Wyoming’s first postseason win since 1989. The Cowgirls won a program-record 16 Mountain West matches last season as well.

The Cowgirls return a pair of All-Mountain West Team members in Jackie McBride and KC McMahon to the 2020 squad, which opens fall camp August 9.