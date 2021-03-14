Cowgirl volleyball earns split with Fresno State

Advertisement

March 14, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls bounced back from a tough 3-2 loss Friday night to Fresno State to defeat the Bulldogs 3-1 Saturday. Saturday’s scores were 25-22, 18-25, 26-24 and 25-19. Both Friday and Saturday’s matches were played at Fresno State.

The Cowgirls currently stand in third place in the Mountain West standings with an 8-4 record. UNLV leads the conference at 7-0, with Boise State second at 10-2. Fresno State is fourth in the standings at 6-4.

The Cowgirls will play again on Saturday in a single home against Air Force (5-5).