Cowgirl volleyball falls/Mustangs drop pair/Cowgirl soccer with the win

University of Wyoming Photo

September 3, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls stumbled in four sets in their opener at the Grand Canyon Classic Friday evening in Phoenix. UW’s comeback came up short, losing 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, and 23-25 to Santa Clara (2-2). The loss dropped Wyoming’s season mark to 0-4.

The Cowgirls look to bounce back today in a pair of matches to close the GCU Classic. Wyoming faces Idaho this morning and will close the tournament tonight against the host Grand Canyon.

Mustang volleyball

The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball is competing in the two-day McCook Invitational in McCook, Nebraska. On Friday, the Mustang ladies lost to Barton College 3-0 ( 20-25, 12-25, and 17-25) and Ranger College 3-0 (20-25, 18-25, and 16-25). Coming into the tournament, the Mustangs had won five of their last seven matches.

Today, Western will take on Southeast College and Garden City Community College.

Cowgirls soccer scores first win

Former Rock Springs High School, now Wyoming Cowgirl soccer player, Alyssa Bedard, against North Dakota State University Friday in Laramie. University of Wyoming Photo

Friday at the Madrid Sports Complex, the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team registered their first win of the season, a 3-1 win over North Dakota State. Wyoming is now 1-2-2 on the year, while NDSU falls to 2-1-2.

All three Wyoming goals were scored in the first half of play, including one by former Rock Springs Lady Tiger Alyssa Bedard, her first of the season.

The Cowgirls remain at home, playing host to UTEP on Sunday.