Cowgirl volleyball falls/Mustangs volleyball and soccer seasons end

October 30, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls couldn’t make it a 2-for-2 week at home Saturday as they lost in four sets to San Diego State. However, Wyoming had its chances in the match as two set losses went to extra points against the Aztecs. Set scores went 31-29, 20-25, 25-17, and 26-24.

The loss drops UW into a fifth-place tie with Boise State in the Mountain West standings with a 6-6 league record (10-14 overall). The Aztecs improved to 4-8 in the MW (6-17 overall).

Next up for Wyoming will be its final whole week on the road when they travel to face Nevada on Thursday and San Jose State on Saturday.

Mustangs Volleyball Falls

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs volleyball regular season ended Saturday with a 3-0 loss at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Western finished the year with an 8-27 record.

Mustang Soccer Eliminated

On Friday, the Western women’s soccer team saw their season end with a 2-0 road loss to Otero Junior College in the second round of the Region 9 playoffs. Western finished the season with a 13-9 overall record.