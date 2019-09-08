Cowgirl Volleyball Goes Undefeated At UniWyo Invite

Laramie, WY (9/8/19) – The Wyoming women’s volleyball team picked up its first come-from-behind victory of the season last night in Laramie. After dropping the first two sets to Northern Colorado, the Cowgirls responded by winning the final three sets, 25-23, 25-23 and 15-8.

The match was the finale of the UniWyo Invite and featured the two teams that were undefeated going into Saturday’s matches. Both Wyoming and Northern Colorado defeated Buffalo and College of Charleston Friday night. For the Cowgirls, the win ups their early-season record to 4-2.

“When you play a team like Northern Colorado, who’s really good and has a great coaching staff, they do some phenomenal things and execute well, you’ve got to bring your A-game when you play them,” said head coach Chad Callihan.

“But I am really proud of our team. I’m proud of their effort. I’m proud of the subs that we brought in, they got some things going there for us. I thought by the end of the match we looked really comfortable and playing Wyoming Volleyball again.”

Halie McArdle was one of those subs and she came on to tally a team- and season-high 18 kills in the victory while also hitting a phenomenal .459. KC McMahon and Jackie McBride were also in double-figure kills as they notched 16 and 12, respectively.

Both McMahon and McBride were named to the all-tournament team with McBride receiving MVP honors. Joining them on the all-tournament team was teammate Mackenzie Coates.

In the match, Cowgirl Madi Fields passed former player Jodi Purdy for second-place on the all-time career digs list.

The Cowgirls will return to the road this coming weekend traveling to Vermillion, South Dakota for the South Dakota Classic. The Pokes will face Iowa and host-school USD Friday before closing the tournament with UC Davis.