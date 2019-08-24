Cowgirl Volleyball Has Public Scrimmage Friday With Exhibition Match Tonight

Laramie, WY (8/24/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team had their first chance to play in front of Wyoming fans last night in the annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage. The two teams split four sets. Wyoming will take on Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition match tonight at Cheyenne East High School.

Advertisement

“I thought a few of our newcomers played well,” said head coach Chad Callihan. “It’s always nice for them to get a little bit of experience. I thought Carlie Fikse, who redshirted last year and has been in the gym, this was her first chance to get going here, and I thought she did some nice things. I was pleased with our setting and ball control. I think that’s been a strength throughout the preseason.”

“There’s still a lot of little things to fix,” Callihan said. “It’ll be nice to watch the film with this group next week and try to tweak some of those things before Colorado. But I’m pretty encouraged with what we did with the first contact.”

Advertisement

The Cowgirls open the regular season on Friday, August 30 against Colorado in the Buffs Invitational.