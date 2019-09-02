Cowgirl Volleyball Home Opener This Evening

Laramie, WY (9/2/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team (0-2) is set to host the LIU Shark (0-2) this evening at the UniWyo Sports Complex. It will be the Cowgirls home opener.

Wyoming is coming off a pair of losses at the Buffs Invitational in Boulder, Colorado. Wyoming dropped a 3-0 decision to Colorado Friday night. On Saturday, the Cowgirls dropped the last two sets to UC-Santa Barbara in falling 3-2.

The Sharks come into Laramie losing to the same two opponents at the Buffs Invitational, 3-0 to both US Santa Barbara and Colorado.

Wyoming and LIU also met last season in Portland, Oregon with the Cowgirls coming out on top 3-0.