Cowgirl Volleyball Hosts Nationally Rated CSU Tonight

Hopefully, the Cowgirls will be all smiles tonight after their home match against nationally rated CSU. Photo courtesy of the University of Wyoming.

Laramie, WY (10/1/19) – The Wyoming volleyball team continues Mountain West play this week with a pair of matches.

 

Tonight, the Cowgirls will host nationally-ranked Colorado State. The Rams come into Laramie ranked #16 in the nation. The Cowgirls travel to Air Force Saturday.

The Pokes, 7-6 overall and 2-0 in the MWC, come into tonight’s match riding a two-matching winning streak, both conference wins. CSU is 12-1 on the season, winning their last 11 matches, and also 2-0 in the MWC.

 

The Rams lead the Mountain West in most statistical categories. CSU is led by Breana Runnels’ 156 kills, a mark that ranks fifth in the league. Meanwhile, Paulina Hougaard-Jensen has 109 and Kirstie Hillyer is at 104 and is second in the MW with a .382 hitting percentage. The Rams are hitting a MW best .274 and holding opponents to just a .091 clip.

Wyoming will be looking for its third win in the last four meetings against Colorado State. The Cowgirls have defeated the Rams just three times since 1998.

