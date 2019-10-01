Cowgirl Volleyball Hosts Nationally Rated CSU Tonight

Laramie, WY (10/1/19) – The Wyoming volleyball team continues Mountain West play this week with a pair of matches.

Sponsor

Tonight, the Cowgirls will host nationally-ranked Colorado State. The Rams come into Laramie ranked #16 in the nation. The Cowgirls travel to Air Force Saturday.

The Pokes, 7-6 overall and 2-0 in the MWC, come into tonight’s match riding a two-matching winning streak, both conference wins. CSU is 12-1 on the season, winning their last 11 matches, and also 2-0 in the MWC.

Advertisement

The Rams lead the Mountain West in most statistical categories. CSU is led by Breana Runnels’ 156 kills, a mark that ranks fifth in the league. Meanwhile, Paulina Hougaard-Jensen has 109 and Kirstie Hillyer is at 104 and is second in the MW with a .382 hitting percentage. The Rams are hitting a MW best .274 and holding opponents to just a .091 clip.

Wyoming will be looking for its third win in the last four meetings against Colorado State. The Cowgirls have defeated the Rams just three times since 1998.