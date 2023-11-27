Cowgirl volleyball invited to post-season tournament

University of Wyoming photo

November 27, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball season will continue. After completing the regular season with a 20-9 season mark, the Cowgirls accepted an invitation to compete in the National Invitational Volleyball Championships (NIVC). It will be UW’s first postseason appearance since 2019.

The Cowgirls will travel to Greeley, Colorado, to face South Dakota on Thursday at 3 p.m. The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) and Valparaiso comprise the rest of the four-team pod in the single-elimination format. There are eight first and second-round regional tournaments taking place around the country.

This will mark the fourth time UW will play in the NIVC, making three consecutive trips to the tournament from 2017 to 2019.