Cowgirl volleyball rally leads to road win in Reno

RENO, NEVADA (Nov. 22, 2019) – The Wyoming volleyball team rallied back from two sets down to win win the last three sets to gain another Mountain West Conference win, school record number 15. The set scores in the 3-2 win were 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18 and 15-7.

The win ups the Cowgirls season mark to 20-8 (15-2 in the MW). It’s is the fifth 20-win season in the last seven years for head coach Chad Callihan. Prior to Callihan’s arrival in Laramie, UW had just seven 20-win seasons in program history.

Another highlight of the night, with 21 digs, senior libero Madi Fields became the all-time career digs leader. Fields now has 1,701 topping Beck Stewart’s record of 1,684.

KC McMahon led four Cowgirls in double-figure kills with 13 on the night. Jackie McBride added 12 while Emersen Cyza and Tara Traphagan each had 11.

The Cowgirls close out their regular season Saturday traveling to San Jose State (5-12 in the MW/10-18 overall). With a win, the Cowgirls would finish the season in sole possession of second place in the Mountain West.