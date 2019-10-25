Cowgirl volleyball registers 6th straight win

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 25, 2019) – The Wyoming volleyball team extended its season-high winning streak to six consecutive matches Thursday night as they rolled past Nevada in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-13.

Advertisement

The win secured the Cowgirls second-place standing in the Mountain West with an 8-1 record (13-7 overall). Colorado State is still on top at 9-0 (19-1). Nevada fall to 4-5 in the MW and 14-7 overall.

Wyoming dominated the match, trailing only once in the first set, the first point of the match, and at 4-3 in the second set.

Advertisement

“I thought we played really well tonight,” said head coach Chad Callihan. “It was nice to see us continue off of our good performance from Saturday (a win at Bosie State). We didn’t want that to just be a one-time thing. It was nice to see us compete well again against a good Nevada team.”

Wyoming’s Jackie McBride led the way with five block assists while Tara Traphagan and Faith Waitsman added four and three, respectively. Also, a big boost was the back row play of Madi Fields, who notched 22 digs in the sweep. Fields ended the night just four digs shy of tying the program record for most digs in a three-set match.

Wyoming looks to continue its winning streak Saturday against San Jose State (2-7, 7-13) in Laramie.