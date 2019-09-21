Cowgirl Volleyball Scores Comeback Win In Omaha

Omaha, NE. (9/21/19) – The Wyoming volleyball team notched a come-from-behind, 3-1 win over Wichita State Friday at the Creighton Classic. Set scores went 17-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-20.

Advertisement

The win ups Wyoming’s season record to 5-5 with a match against the host, and 15th-ranked in the nation, Creighton this afternoon.

The Cowgirl’s Mackenzie Coates had a huge all-around match in the win as she tallied 37 assists, seven kills, nine digs, and two service aces. The Cowgirls were extremely balanced offensively on the day as Jackie McBride and Tara Traphagan led the team with nine kills each while KC McMahon and Hailey Zuroske each had eight.