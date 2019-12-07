Cowgirl volleyball season ends with five-set tournament loss

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 7, 2019) – Wyoming’s record-setting volleyball season came to an end Friday night in Laramie as the Cowgirls lost, 3-2, to Weber State in the second round of the NIVC Tournament. Set scores were 28-26, 24-26, 18-25, 25-16 and 11-15.

The Cowgirls ended the season with a 22-9 record. Weber State, now 26-8, will move on to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Quarterfinals against Tulsa.

“Weber State played a near-perfect match,” said Wyoming head coach Chad Callihan. “I thought our kids handled their pressure well, but you just keep waiting and thinking ‘they can’t continue playing that well’ but they found a way to do it. I credit our kids a lot for going down 2-1 and coming back in the fourth and battling to force the fifth.”

KC McMahon led the Cowgirls in kills with a career-best 26. Halie McArdle recorded her fourth double-double of the season as she notched 13 kills to go along with 13 digs. Jackie McBride and Carlie Fikse added 12 and 11 kills, respectively.

Wyoming’s Mackenzie Coates tied a career-high with 56 assists to go along with 10 digs, three kills and a pair of blocks in her solid all-around effort. Madi Fields’ stellar career came to an end with the loss but she tallied a career-high 36 digs in the contest. The 36 digs are just one shy of tying the program-record for digs in a single match.

“What I said to our seniors is, that I love them, that they’re amazing. I’ll miss them, and that’s the toughest part is knowing that you won’t be with them again,” continued Callihan.