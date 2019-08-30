Cowgirl Volleyball Season Starts Today At Colorado Invitational

Laramie, WY (8/30/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team kicks off the 2019 season at the Buffs Invitational, hosted by Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. The Cowgirls will face host Colorado on tonight at 6:00 p.m. Saturday’s opponent will be Santa Barbara at noon.

The Cowgirls will look to build off a 2018 season that saw UW post a 20-11 record, finish second in the Mountain West and compete in the postseason for the second-consecutive season. Wyoming returns nine players from that 2018 squad, including all-Mountain West selection Jackie McBride.

Colorado is receiving votes in the AVCA preseason poll, and come into tonight’s matchup looking to build on an impressive 2018 season in which they finished 18-14 overall with a 10-10 record in Pac-12 play. Colorado advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time in program history last season.

Saturday’s opponent UC Santa Barbara is coming off a 17-12 season in 2018 in which they finished fourth in Big West play and reached the postseason for the first time since 2018.

The Cowgirls will host LIU on Monday, September 2, in the UniWyo Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m., in Wyoming’s home opener.