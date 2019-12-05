Cowgirl volleyball starts post-season play tonight in Laramie

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) – Tonight in Laramie, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will begin play in the world of “one and done” post-season play. In other words, win or season is over.

For the third straight season, the 21-8 Cowgirls will play in the postseason competing in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). Wyoming will host tonight’s first round match against Northwestern State (20-12) from Natchitoches, Louisiana. Match time is 8:30 p.m.

Wyoming will also act as host of a 6:30 p.m. first-round match featuring Boise State against Weber State. The winners of tonight’s matches will move on to a 6:30 p.m. Friday night match, again to be played in Laramie.

The tournament is a single-elimination event.