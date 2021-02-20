Cowgirl volleyball suffers first loss of the season

Advertisement

February 20, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team suffered its first setback of the spring 2021 season Friday at undefeated Boise State. The Cowgirls lost in straight sets, 25-12, 25-18, and 25-14.

Wyoming is now 4-1 on the year while Boise State improves to 5-0.

The Cowgirls were led by Corin Carruth and KC McMahon, who both tallied six kills in the loss. Jackie McBride and Naya Shimé added four kills apiece. Abby Olsen led UW with 26 assists.

The Pokes and Broncos will meet again at noon today to conclude the two-game series.