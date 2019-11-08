Cowgirl volleyball with a road sweep at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (Nov. 8, 2019) – The Wyoming volleyball team swept past San Diego State Thursday night to remain in second place in the Mountain West Conference standings. Set scores were 25-22, 25-23 and 26-24.

The Cowgirls are now 11-2 in MW play and 16-8 overall. Colorado State leads the league with a 13-0 mark (23-1 overall). UNLV, a 3-2 winner at Boise State Thursday night, is one game back of Wyoming at 10-3 in the MW (14-10 overall).

Jackie McBride led UW with a match-high 14 kills with KC McMahon and Tara Traphagan each adding 12 kills. Mackenzie Coates registered 46 assists for the match. Coates, along with McBride, also had the two service aces for the Cowgirls in the sweep.

Defensively, McBride led the way at the net with six block assists, while Coates, McArdle and McMahon all had two each. In the back row, Madi Fields was stellar as well as she tallied 16 digs while McArdle added eight.

The Cowgirls will head to Northern California to take on Fresno State (5-8 MW, 12-13 overall) Saturday afternoon.