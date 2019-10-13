Cowgirl Volleyball With Another MWC Sweep

Laramie, WY (10/13/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team recorded its second consecutive sweep over the weekend Saturday..The Cowgirls took down Fresno State, 25-14, 28-26 and 27-25.

The Cowgirls, now 5-1 in the Mountain West (10-7 overall), had big rallies in both the second and third sets to achieve the sweep. Wyoming trailed by as many as six, 18-12 in the second set before going on a 10-4 run to eventually tie things at 22-22 and have set point at 25-24, 26-25 and 27-26.

In the third set, the Pokes overcame an even bigger deficit, trailing 15-7 partway through. However, the Cowgirls would respond with a 10-0 run to take a 17-15 lead and would eventually fend off the Bulldogs (10-8, 3-3 MW) late, overcoming a pair of set points late in the set.

“I was questioning our composure a little bit at times there in the match, but all of a sudden we just kind of buckled down and really made some good defensive plays, which we were really happy about,” said head coach Chad Callihan.

“Hats off to the team for finding a way to kind of grind and never believing that they were out of it.”

Offensively, Tara Traphagan led the Pokes with 13 kills in the win while hitting a team-high .323. Halie McArdle and McBride each had nine on the day while McMahon chipped in with six.

The Cowgirls, now sit alone in second place in the Mountain West standings behind Colorado State (6-0, 6-1).

Next week Wyoming will hit the road against Utah State (2-4, 2-16) Thursday night and Boise State (4-2, 12-5) Saturday afternoon.