Cowgirl volleyball with rally win/soccer to play today

University of Wyoming photo

October 16, 2022 — For the second time this season, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team went 2-0 on the road in Mountain West conference play. The Cowgirls rallied after dropping the first set Saturday at Fresno State to come away with a four-set victory. Set scores went 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-14.

Wyoming’s 4-4 conference mark is good for a sixth-place tie in the standings with Nevada. UW is 8-12 on the year. Fresno State falls to 0-8 in league play and 6-14 overall.

Sponsor

Next up, the Cowgirls host Utah State on Thursday night and travel to Boise State on Saturday.

Cowgirls Soccer

The Wyoming soccer team will be on the road today against Air Force. UW, currently in fourth place in the Mountain West with 11 points (3-2-2), is coming off a 2-1 conference win at Colorado College on Thursday. The Falcon enter today’s match with five points in the MW standings (1-4-2).