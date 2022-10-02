Cowgirl volleyball with win/Mustangs volleyball swept

University of Wyoming photo

October 2, 2022 — It was another five-set thriller for the Wyoming volleyball team Saturday afternoon at Air Force. The Cowgirls rallied after losing the first set to win their second five-setter of the week. Set scores went 21-25, 27-25, 25-13, 23-25 and 15-8.

After dropping the first set, UW (6-10, 2-2 MW) looked to be in trouble in the second as well, trailing by as many as six, 10-4 early in the frame and trailing late, 23-20. However, the Cowgirls responded with four-straight points to take the 24-23 lead. Then, with the score tied at 25-25, the Cowgirls scored back-to-back points to knot up the match at one set each.

The third set was all Cowgirls as they broke open a 6-6 tie by going on a 10-2 run and taking a commanding 16-8 lead. From there, Wyoming continued to outscore the Falcons, ending the third set on a 9-5 streak. The fourth was another hard-fought set, with the Falcons securing the set win late by ending with three consecutive points to force the decisive fifth set.

Sponsor

Western Mustangs Volleyball

The road was not a friendly place for Western’s volleyball as the Mustang women fell in four sets to Eastern Wyoming Community College on Friday and three sets to Laramie Community College on Saturday. Both matches were Region 9 contests. Western is now 0-3 in Region 9 play.

The Mustangs will look to get into the Region 9 win column this week when they host Northwest College on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rushmore Gym.