Cowgirls 4-0 in Conference Play

Courtesy of Troy Babbitt UW Media-Athletics

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

January 16, 2024 — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team is off to a hot start in league play for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

The Cowgirls hit the road to face New Mexico. With a win on the road, the Pokes will improve to a 5-0 record in league play. Wyoming’s overall record is 9-6 and had a dominating performance against San Diego in their last outing, 72-55.

A familiar local name Allyson Fertig from Douglas, notched her fifth double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Averaging 13.7 points per game she leads the team. Another familiar name Mckinley Dickerson from Lyman who is averaging just under 6 points per game and 2 rebounds per game.

The Lobos are coming into the game with a 2-2 record in conference games. This matchup has been a good one in the past and is not going to disappoint. Good luck to the Cowgirls!