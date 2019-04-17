Cowgirls Add Jaye Johnson To 2019-2020 Squad

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 17, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has inked one more to its 2019-2020 team, as head coach Joe Legerski announced the addition of Jaye Johnson, a 5-10 forward from Casper College.

“We’re excited to add Jaye to our program,” said Wyoming head coach Joe Legerski. “We get an experienced player coming from a great program at Casper College. She’s somebody offensively that can be a threat inside and out. She’s an aggressive wing that has the ability to score.”

Johnson spent the last two seasons at Casper College, where she played in 65 games with 33 starts. As a sophomore for the Thunderbirds, Johnson started 31 games and averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while averaging 27.3 minutes per game. She reached double-figure scoring in 21 games and had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Sheridan College on Feb. 23. She dished out a season-high five assists twice and made multiple threes in a game 16 times. She recorded multiple steals nine times and ended the season with 34 steals and 27 blocks to earn All-Regional Defensive Team honors. Additionally, she was named to the 2019 All-Tournament Team as she averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks over four games in the NJCAA Region IX Tournament.

Prior to competing for Casper College, Johnson lettered in girls’ basketball for three years at Natrona County High School under head coach Doug Diehl and earned all-conference honors. As a multi-sport athlete in high school, Johnson also earned letters in volleyball and track & field.

The daughter of Philip Johnson and Suzanna Williams, Johnson comes from an athletic family. Her sister, Britney Session competed on the track & field team for Wyoming, and her other sister, Gabryelle Johnson, played basketball at Casper College and the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Johnson joins McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman, Wyo.), Paige Powell (Cody, Wyo.) and Jaeden Vaifanua (Draper, Utah) in this year’s recruiting class.