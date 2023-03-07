Cowgirls advance to tonight’s MW semi-finals

University of Wyoming photo credit: Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos

March 7, 2023 — For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Wyoming Cowgirls have advanced to the semi-finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Last night UW, the tournament’s #2 seed, defeated #10 seed San Jose State 72-57. The win sets up tonight’s game against rival, and #3 seed, Colorado State. Last night, the Rams defeated Boise State 59-52.

This evening’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 8:00, with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. The other semi-final matchup will have #1 seed UNLV playing #5 seed San Diego State. UNLV defeated #8 seed Nevada 84-47, while San Diego State slipped by #4 seed New Mexico 69-68.

Wyoming, now 21-9 on the season, never trailed in last night’s contest leading 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 29-16 at the first half break. They increased the lead to 16 points by the end of the third quarter, 48-32.

Mountain West Freshman of the Year Malene Pedersen led the Cowgirls with a career-high 24 points. Allyson Fetig added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Tonight’s Cowgirls/CSU game will be the third meeting of the season for the two teams. Each team won regular season games on their home court, the latest was Wyoming’s 76-60 win in Laramie on February 25.