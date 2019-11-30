Cowgirls against Cowgirls this afternoon in Laramie

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 30, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team returns to the home court at the Arena Auditorium today hosting New Mexico Highlands. This marks the first home game for the Cowgirls since November 17 against Colorado.

Wyoming enters today’s game with a 3-3 mark while New Mexico Highlands, who are also known as the Cowgirls, are is 1-4 on the season. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off at 2 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Wyoming is coming off a 66-57 road win at North Dakota State on Nov. 25. New Mexico Highlands are also coming off a win, 66-59, over Northern New Mexico on Nov. 18.

Offensively, Wyoming is led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova at 11.7 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann is second in scoring at 9.3 points per game. New Mexico Highlands is led by Jordyn Lewis, who averages 19.8 points per game while collecting 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Today’s game will be the first meeting ever for the two programs. Wyoming will open Mountain West Conference play on Dec. 4 at Air Force.