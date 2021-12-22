Cowgirls and Cowboys back on the basketball court today

University of Wyoming photo

December 22, 2021 — After taking time off for finals, the Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will play games today.

Cowgirls vs. Nebraska

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team closes its non-conference slate today at Nebraska. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 10:30 a.m.

This morning’s game will be the Cowgirls’ final contest before the holiday break. The Cowgirls will open Mountain West play on December 28 at San Diego State.

The Cowgirls are 4-4 on the season after their December 12 71-45 home against North Dakota State. Nebraska is 11-0 on the year and has received votes on the more recent national poles. The Cornhuskers defeated Drake 89-68 in a game played last Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Cowboys vs. Stanford

The Cowboys return to action in Honolulu to take on Stanford in the first round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. It will be the Cowboys’ first trip to the island since 2006 and the first meeting against Stanford since 1980. Game time is 3 p.m. with broadcast time 2:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming is 9-1 on the season and will play in their first contest since downing Utah Valley at home 74-62 on December 11. Stanford heads into the contest with a 6-4 overall record after falling to No. 17 Texas by a score of 60-53 on Sunday.



Today’s game marks the eighth meeting between Wyoming and Stanford but the first meeting since 1980. Wyoming is 4-3 all-time against the Cardinal.