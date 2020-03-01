Cowgirls and Cowboys start MWC Tournament play this week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 1, 2020) — For the Wyoming Cowgirls and Cowboys basketball teams, the second season is about to begin with the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls, 16-11, finished third in the regular season MW standings and received an opening round bye in the woman’s tournament which starts today. The Cowgirls will play in the second round against the winner of tonight’s San Diego State (#6 seed)/Utah State (#11 seed) game. That second-round game will take place Monday night at 8:30 p.m.

All Cowgirls games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. Monday’s broadcast will start at 8 p.m.

Other Sunday games will have Nevada (#8 seed) playing New Mexico (#9 seed) and Air Force (#7 seed) taking on Colorado State (#10 seed).

Fresno State (#1 seed) and Boise State (#2 seed) have opening round byes and will play winners of today’s contests on Monday. San Jose State (#4 seed) and UNLV (#5 seed) will also meet each other Monday afternoon.

The Cowboys, 7-23, with their last place finish in the MW, will be the #11 seed and will open play in the men’s tournament Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. against rival Colorado State (#6 seed).

All Cowboy games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Wednesday’s broadcast will start at 4:30 p.m.

Other men’s Wednesday matchups have Fresno State (#8 seed) versus Air Force (#9 seed), New Mexico (#7 seed) against San Jose State (#10 seed). UNLV (#4 seed) will play Boise State (#5 seed) Thursday afternoon. Top-seeded San Diego State and #2 seed Utah State will play winners of Wednesday games.