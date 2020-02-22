Cowgirls and Cowboys take on Falcons today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 22, 2020) — Both the Cowgirls and Cowboys will meet Air Force today in basketball. The Cowgirls will host the Falcons in Laramie while the Cowboys will make the trip to Colorado Springs.

The Cowgirls have won their last two contests and are currently tied with San Jose State for third place in the Mountain West Conference standings with an 9-6 mark (13-11 overall). Air Force is 5-10 in conference and 7-19 overall.

The Cowgirls won the first matchup of the season 65-63 at Colorado Springs. The Cowgirls were in control most of that first meeting between the two teams until the Falcons closed the gap in the final minute.

The Cowgirls are a perfect 28-0 against Air Force in Laramie.

The Cowgirl/Air Force game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tipoff at 2 p.m.

The Cowgirls will wrap up the regular season next week with a game at Nevada on Monday and against league leading Fresno State at home on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Wyoming Cowboys will be looking to avenge and earlier season loss when they travel to Colroado Springs today. Air Force beat the Cowboys 86-77 on December 12 to open Mountain West Conference play for both teams. Both have struggled through the MW season. Wyoming is in the cellar of he conference with a 1-14 mark (6-21 overall). Air Force is 4-11 in the MW (10-17 overall).

The Cowboys will be looking to out the brakes on a four-game losing skid, while the Falcons have loss eight of their last nine games. While Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Falcons 78-40, Air Force has won the last three meetings.

The Cowboy/Falcons games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tipoff at 2 p.m.

Next Tuesday, Wyoming will honor seniors AJ Banks and Jake Hendricks on “Senior Night” as the Cowboys will host Nevada. Wyoming’s regular season will end on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Fresno State.