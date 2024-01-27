Cowgirls and Cowboys take on MW foes today

University of Wyoming photo

January 27, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

For the Wyoming Cowboy men’s basketball team, today is Border War Day as they host nationally ranked Colorado State this afternoon. It is also a big afternoon for the Cowgirls basketball team, as they will be looking to stay tied for the top of the Mountain standing when they play at Fresno State.

Cowgirls

The Cowgirls (11-7, 6-1 MW) come into today’s game after two home come-from-behind wins over Air Force Wednesday night and Colorado State last Saturday. Fresno State (10-10 and 3-4 in conference) has lost their previous two games to New Mexico and Nevada. Both were road games.

The Cowgirls currently share the Mountain West lead with UNLV, who plays at Nevada today.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRK.com at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off at 2 p.m.

Cowboys

The Wyoming Cowboys return to the home court today to meet rival Colorado State. Wyoming is 3-3 in the Mountain West (10-9 overall) after falling to San Diego State last Tuesday night. Colorado State is also 3-3 in the conference (15-4 overall). The Rams are also coming off a loss on Tuesday at Nevada.

The two teams have split meetings the past two seasons, each winning contests on their home floor.

Today’s “Border War” game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 1:30 p.m. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.