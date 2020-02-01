Cowgirls and Cowboys to take on the Spartans today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 1, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team is home today against San Jose State looking to extend their winning streak to three. The Wyoming Cowboys are on the road at San Jose State looking to stop a losing streak that stands at eight games.

The Cowgirls will entertain the Mountain West Conference’s number two team in the Spartans. San Jose State is 9-1 in the MW (15-6 overall). Their only conference loss came to league leading Fresno State (10-0 MW, 17-4 overall) back on Jan. 8. Since that game, they have reeled of six straight wins.

Wyoming (6-4 MW, 10-9 overall) has won their last two games to move into a tie for fourth in the conference standing with Boise State (6-4 MW, 14-8) overall. This will be first and only meeting between the two teams.

Listen to the Cowgirls vs. San Jose State game on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m. with tipoff at 1:00 p.m.

The Cowboys are hoping to find their first MW win of the season at San Jose State this afternoon. Wyoming (0-10 MW, 5-17 overall) is the only conference team without a MW win. Today’s opponent, San Jose State (3-7 MW, 9-13 overall), is tied with Fresno State and Air Force with the second least amount of MW wins at three.

Wyoming’s last win came last year, Dec. 28, when they defeated Division III member Nebraska Wesleyan, 82-68, in Laramie. San Jose State has also struggled recently in losing four of their last five games.

Listen to the Cowboys at San Jose State game on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 2:30 p.m. with tipoff at 3 p.m.