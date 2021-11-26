Cowgirls and Cowboys with hoop contests today

November 26, 2021 — After a Thanksgiving feast, UW fans will feast on UW basketball today as the Cowgirls and Cowboys will be on the hardwood court.

Cowgirls vs. Tulane

The Wyoming Cowgirls travel to Denver for the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic today and Saturday. The Cowgirls will face Tulane at 1 p.m., Friday and then play host Denver at 3:30 p.m., Saturday. Both games will be broadcast on 103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com, beginning one half-hour prior to tip-off. 1360 KRKK-AM is currently undergoing maintenance.

Wyoming is 2-2 on the season, coming off a 71-48 victory last Monday over Chadron State in Laramie.

Tulane enters the tournament with a perfect 4-0 mark on the season and is receiving votes in the latest USA Today Coach’s Poll. Tulane is averaging 77.3 points per game and allowing opponents to score at under 64 per game. UW is currently holding its opponents to just under 53 points per game through four games this season.

Cowboys vs. Hastings College

The Wyoming Cowboys will host Hastings College in a Post-Thanksgiving match-up tonight at 7 p.m .in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys, 4-0, are coming off a pair of road wins and will host the Hasting Broncos before heading on the road for a Monday contest at Cal State Fullerton.

The Cowboys enter tonight’s as one of the top defensive teams in the nation this season, holding teams to 30.8 percent from the field (second in the nation). In addition, Wyoming is holding teams to 22.4 percent from behind the arc (eighth in the country). The Cowboy offense is currently averaging 78.8 points per game for the season.

Hasting College, from Hastings, Nebraska, plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Last season the Broncos finished with a 6-19 record, but they are off to a 6-3 start this year.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.