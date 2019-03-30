Cowgirls And Wildcats To Meet For First Time Since 1995

Rock Springs, WY (3/30/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirls will experience their first post-season road game Sunday in Tucson, Arizona as they take on the Arizona Wildcats in the fourth round of the WNIT.

Game time is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game will mark the ninth meeting between the Cowgirls (25-8) and Wildcats (21-13) with Arizona holding a 5-3 history win advantage. The last time Wyoming played Arizona was in 1995 in Tucson, losing 80-61.

Sunday’s game will mark just the second time Wyoming will play in the WNIT Quarterfinals. The 2007 Cowgirl team won the WNIT Championship. The winner of Sunday’s game will meet the TCU/Cincinnati winner in the WNIT Semi-Finals.