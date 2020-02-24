Cowgirls at Nevada tonight to kick off regular season final week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 24, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will travel to Reno to face the Nevada Wolf Pack tonight to kick off the last week of the regular season. Both teams enter tonight’s contest on hot streaks. Wyoming (10-6 in the MW, 14-11 overall) has won their last three games while the Wolf Pack (7-9 in the MW, 14-13 overall) has won five of its last seven games.

The Cowgirls are currently tied with San Jose State for third place in the Mountain West Conference standings. The Spartans (10-6 in the MW, 16-11 overall) will host Utah State (2-14 in the MW, 7-20 overall) tonight.

The Wyoming/Nevada game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7 p.m. with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming defeated Nevada in their first meeting of the season, 83-59, in Laramie. The Cowgirls own the series lead against the Wolf Pack, 19-7, and have won eight of the last 10 contests between the two teams.

The Cowgirls will host league leading Fresno State (16-1 in the MW, 23-5 overall) on Thursday night, “Senior Day” to wrap up the regular season.