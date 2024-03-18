Cowgirls basketball gets an invite to the WNIT

University of Wyoming photo by Tony Babbitt

March 18, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team’s season is not over. On Sunday, the team was invited to play in the 2024 WNIT. It marks the third consecutive season the Cowgirls will play in the WNIT and the 12th time in program history. Mountain West member Bosie State also made the WNIT field.

The Cowgirls WNIT games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.

UW’s opponent, data, and location of the games have not yet been announced but are expected this afternoon with the full bracket released. The first-round games will be played March 20-22. The Cowgirls won the WNIT in 2007 and have an overall record of 20-10 in the tournament.

Wyoming finished the 2023-24 regular season with a 16-14 overall record after losing to Boise State (21-13) 62-54 in the Mountain West Championship quarterfinals.

Recent WNIT History

Last season, the Cowgirls won their opening-round game of the WNIT 75-41 over Texas-Corpus Christie in Laramie but lost 71-55 to Kansas State in Manhatten, Kansas.

In 2021, Wyoming won its first two WNIT games, 76-73 over Idaho State and 97-90 over Tulsa, but lost to UCLA 82-81 in three overtimes.