Cowgirls basketball picked to finish third in MW

University of Wyoming photo

October 11, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Mountain West Preseason Women’s Basketball Poll was released today. Media members who cover the conference have picked the Wyoming Cowgirls to finish third in the standings. The media also selected the Cowgirl’s Allyson Fertig (pictured above) as a Preseason All-Mountain West Team member.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 23-11 record last season in which they finished second in the MW (13-5), trailing only UNLV (31-3 overall, 18-0 in the MW). The media has picked UNLV to repeat as champions, as they garnered 284 points. Colorado State (245 points) finished second in the voting, with Wyoming third (237 points).

The remaining order of finish in the preseason polling was Boise State (201), San Diego State (183), New Mexico (168), Air Force (128), Nevada (111), San Jose State (93), Fresno State (89), and Utah State (43).

Fertig Named to Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Allyson Fertig, is part of this year’s five-player preseason poll. The 6’4″ junior from Glendo, Wyoming, joins a team comprised of McKenna Hofschild (CSU), Kiara Jackson (UNLV), Abby Muse (Boise State), and Desi-Rae Young (UNLV). Fertig, a 2022-23 All-Mountain West Team honoree, was third in the league in scoring (15.7 PPG), fourth in rebounding (8.1 RPG), and second in blocks (2.1 BPG).

The Cowgirls open the season with an exhibition contest on November 2 at 6:30 p.m. against Western Colorado. The regular season tips off on November 6 against North Dakota.

All Wyoming Cowgirls basketball games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.