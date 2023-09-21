Cowgirls basketball releases regular season schedule

University of Wyoming photo

September 21, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/UW Press Release

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball season will start November 2 with an exhibition home game against Western Colorado. Then, an 11-game non-conference schedule will begin on November 6 with a home matchup with North Dakota, followed by a home game against Nebraska on November 10. Two other non-conference home games will be Chardon State on November 21 and Creighton on December 10.

All Wyoming Cowgirl basketball games will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com.

The Cowgirls enter year number two under head coach Heather Ezell. Last season, UW posted a 23-11 mark overall and went 13-5 in MW action. Wyoming made it to the Mountain West Tournament Championship Game last season and earned an appearance in the Women’s NIT.

Hit the Road

The first non-conference road game for the Cowgirls will be against the University of Denver on November 14, followed by a trip to Gonzaga on November 18.

Other road games are at BYU (November 28), Oklahoma State (December 3), Montana State (December 13), and the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Tournament (December 21 and 22).

Mountain West games

The 18-game Cowgirls conference slate begins December 31 at home against Boise State. This game marks the first time in the previous seven seasons that UW will open Mountain West play with a home game.

The conference season will conclude on March 5 at San Diego State.