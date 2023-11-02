Cowgirls basketball to play exhibition game this evening

University of Wyoming photo

November 2, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowgirl will play their only exhibition game of the pre-season tonight when they welcome Western Colorado to the Arena-Auditorium. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m., with the tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming is in its second season under Head Coach Heather Ezell, who led the Cowgirls to a 23-11 record last season and a second-place finish in the Mountain West standings. The 23 wins were the most in program history for single-season wins by a first-year head coach.

UW returns a pair of starters from last season’s squad, who were All-Mountain West honorees. Allyson Fetig returns after being named to the 2022-23 All-Mountain West Team. Malene Pedersen, the league’s Freshman of the Year a season ago, also returns. In addition, Lyman High School graduate McKinely Dickerson (Bradshaw) returns to the team for her senior season. The 2021-22 All-Mountain West selection did not play last season as she was away on a Mission.

The Cowgirls will open the regular season on Monday, November 6, with a home game against North Dakota. The Moutain West Conference season will begin on December 30.