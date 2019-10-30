Cowgirls battle #14 CSU but upset falls short

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO (Oct. 30, 2019) – The Wyoming volleyball team saw their seven-match winning streak come to an end Tuesday night in Fort Collins, Colorado. But not before quite the fight. The Cowgirls fell to nationally-ranked Colorado State 3-1, by set scores of 27-25, 23-25, 30-28 and 25-12.

The Cowgirls are now 9-2 in Mountain West play, good for second place, and 14-8 on the season. Colorado State remains perfect in the conference (11-0) and upped their winning streak to 20 straight matches (21-1 overall).

KC McMahon led the Cowgirls with 16 kills while Cyza recorded a career-best 13. Jackie McBride and Tara Traphagan each pitched in with eight kills. Both teams recorded eight blocks on the night with McBride leading the Cowgirls with four total. Faith Waitsman added three.

The big advantage on the night came at the service line as the Rams recorded 10 aces to Wyoming’s three. The Cowgirls also committed nine serving errors while CSU had 10.

Mackenzie Coates had a solid night as she recorded her fourth double-double of the season. Coates led the way with 43 assists and posted a career-best 17 digs in the loss while Madi Fields registered a match-high 19 digs on the night.

The Cowgirls are back home Saturday against Air Force (5-5, 8-14).