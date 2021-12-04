Cowgirls battle but fall at Gonzaga/Cowboys play today

University of Wyoming photo

December 4, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls gave Gonzaga all it could handle Friday night on the Bulldogs home floor. But it was not enough as the Cowgirls fell, 54-47. The loss dropped the Cowgirls to 3-4 while Gonzaga improved to 7-1.

After a slow-starting and turnover-riddled first quarter, the Cowgirls trailed 14-6 after one quarter. However, UW, thanks to Ola Ustowska’s personal 9-0 run, took the Cowgirls took a 17-16 lead with just under six minutes to play in the first half. However, Gonzaga regained its footing later on in the period, ending the second on a 9-3 run to close out the first half holding a 25-20 lead.

Wyoming stayed within reach of Gonzaga trailing only 37-31 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter began with four consecutive points from the Cowgirls Emily Mellema, but the Bulldogs would go on a scoring run to up their lead to 49-39 with 5:04 to play. After that, Wyoming would fight its way back to make it 49-45 thanks to six-straight points from Ustowska, including a rare four-point play with 1:34 remaining. Gonzaga would make three consecutive free throws to push the lead back up to 52-45 to help seal the win.

“I thought it was a great environment up here tonight,” said Wyoming Head Coach Gerald Mattinson said in the postgame. “Great game, I thought both teams played well. Both teams hit big shots when they needed to, and, I thought both teams played outstanding defensively. I think everybody enjoyed it here.”

The Cowgirls won’t play again until December 12, returning home to play North Dakota State.

Cowboys to play McNeese State today

The Wyoming Cowboys look to continue their winning ways today as they host McNeese State at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The Cowboys enter today’s game perfect on the season at 7-0, the best start since the 2014-15 season. McNeese State is 3-5 on the season.

Today’s contest marks the second meeting all-time between the two schools.



