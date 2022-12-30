Cowgirls battle but fall at UNLV/Cowboy wrestlers in Iowa

University of Wyoming photo

December 30, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls held a 52-47 lead going into the fourth quarter of their road game at UNLV, but a big run from the Rebels proved UW’s undoing in a 73-67 loss to the defending Mountain West champions. The Cowgirls (7-5, 0-1 MW) hit 7-of-13 3-pointers in the first three quarters but went cold, 0-for-8, from behind the line in the fourth quarter.

UNLV controlled the first half of play, leading 33-25 at the half. However, Wyoming’s offense went into high gear in the third quarter outscoring UNLV 27-14 to gain the lead going into the final 10 minutes.

The fourth quarter began with a Cowgirl hoop, but UNLV responded with a 12-2 scoring run to jump back in front, 60-56, with 4:48 left to play. Wyoming would not be able to regain the lead.

The Cowgirls got to with a single point, 65-64, on a Tess Barnes jumper with 51 seconds remaining. But the Rebels would respond with their own basket just eight seconds later. UW closed to within two, 69-67, with 24 seconds to go on an Emily Mellema free throw, but UNLV made four free throws of their own to seal the win.

Coming off the bench, Barnes’ 12 points and Mellema’s 13 points were career highs for each. Quinn Weidemann led Wyoming with 20 points.

The Cowgirls will now host Fresno State on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 5:30 p.m.

Cowboy Wrestling competing in Iowa

On Thursday, the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad opened up competition at the Soldier Salute tournament in Coralville, Iowa. Along with putting five wrestlers in the semifinals. The day was highlighted by Wyoming native Hayden Hastings picking up career win 100, putting him into the top 20 in UW career wins.

The final two sessions of the Soldier Salute will take place today.

125 – Jore Volk

Volk (WYO) tech. fall Charles Mathews (IOWA) 16-0

Volk (WYO) dec. Nick Babin (COL) 6-1



125 – Garrett Ricks

Ethan Berginc (ARMY) dec. Ricks (WYO) 7-4

Nick Babin (COL) major dec. Ricks (WYO) 11-2

Ricks (WYO) major dec. Tony Burke (VMI) 9-1

133 – Aidan Noonan

Jace Rhodes (IOWA) dec. Noonan (WYO) 6-3

Noonan (WYO) major dec. Boris Whitmer (COL) 8-0

Rich Treanor (ARMY) major dec. Noonan (WYO) 11-2

Brayton Killiri (CIT) dec. Noonan (WYO) 9-7



141 – Darren Green

Green (WYO) dec. Luke Lucerne (NAVY) 4-1

Matt Kazimir (COL) dec. Green (WYO) 4-0

Green (WYO) major dec. Dillon Roman (CIT) 12-4



149 – Chase Zollmann

Zollmann (WYO) major dec. Aiden Medora (WISC) 10-1

Caleb Rathjen (IOWA) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 4-0

Zollmann (WYO) fall (3:34) Leif Schroeder (IOWA)



149 – Warren Carr

Warren (WYO) dec. Trae McDaniel (ARMY) 7-3

Danny Fongaro (COL) dec. Carr (WYO) 5-3

Gable Fox (UNI) dec. Carr (WYO) 7-3

Logan Brown (ARMY) dec. Noonan (WYO) 6-5



157 – Jacob Wright

Wright (WYO) fall (5:52) Grant Odell (BELL)

Wright (WYO) dec. Andrew Garr (COL) 3-0



157 – Bryce Dauphin

RJ Weston (UNI) dec. Dauphin (WYO) 8-4

Dauphin (WYO) fall (4:56) Andrew Cerniglia (ARMY)

Dauphin (WYO) dec. Andrew Garr (COL) 2-1



157 – Cooper Voorhees (UNAT)

Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) dec. Wade Mitchell (UNI) 8-5

Cael Swensen (SDSU) major dec. Voorhees (WYO-UNAT) 11-2

Voorhees (WYO) dec. Nate Wheeler (INDT) 3-2



165 – Cole Moody

Moody (WYO) major dec. Aidan Lenz (CIT) 10-1

Moody (WYO) dec. Christian Minto (UNI) 6-5



174 – Hayden Hastings

Hastings (WYO) dec. Dillon Sheehy (ARMY) 7-3

Hastings (WYO) dec. Jon Hoover (VMI) 4-0



174 – Brett McIntosh

Nick Fine (COL) fall (2:42) McIntosh (WYO)

Devan Hendricks (BELL) dec. McIntosh (WYO) 8-3

Cade Tenold (UNAT) dec. McIntosh (WYO) 7-5 (SV-1)



184 – Quayin Short

Short (WYO) fall (2:39) Jai Sodhi (UNAT)

Short (WYO) dec. Mikey Griffith (IOWA) 4-3



184 – Guillermo Escobedo

Abe Assad (IOWA) major dec. Escobedo (WYO) 14-4

Escobedo (WYO) major dec. Jaxon Bowes (SDSU) 10-1

Escobedo (WYO) dec. Mickey Griffith (IOWA) 5-3



197 – Tyce Raddon

Jacob Warner (IOWA) fall (1:15) Raddon (WYO)

Raddon (WYO) dec. Royce Hall (BELL)



285 – Terren Swartz

Gannon Rosenfeld (WIS) dec. Swartz (WYO) 8-1

Swartz (WYO) dec. Easton Fleshman (UNAT) 9-2

Swartz (WYO) fall (4:32) Dan Conley (COL)

Swartz (WYO) fall (1:11) Brooks Empey (WIS)



285 – Mason Ding

Ding (WYO) major dec. Easton Fleshman (IOWA) 10-0

Luke Rasmussen (SDSU) dec. Ding (WYO) 4-2

Ding (WYO) dec. Gage Marty (IOWA) 6-0

Jonathan Chesser (CIT) fall (5:56) Ding (WYO)



285 – Kevin Zimmer (UNAT)

Jonathan Chesser (CIT) dec. Zimmer (UNAT-WYO) 4-3