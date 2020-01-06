Cowgirls begin 2-game roadtrip at San Diego State on Wednesday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (7-6, 3-1 MW) continues Mountain West play at San Diego State (7-9, 2-2 MW) on Wednesday, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (MT).

The Cowgirls will look to continue their strong road play in league action, as UW is a perfect 2-0 on the road against Mountain West teams.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 7-6 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West following a 56-49 loss against Colorado State. Wyoming is led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who averages a team-leading 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds and leads the team with 23 made three pointers. Senior Taylor Rusk averages 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore Karla Erjavec averages 7.6 points and leads the team with a 3.8 assists per game average. Defensively, Weidemann leads the team with 16 steals, while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua leads the way with 11 blocked shots.

Wyoming is shooting 40.6 percent (306-754) from the field, 35.8 percent (96-268) from three and 71.0 percent (103-145) from the free throw line to average 62.4 points per game. The Cowgirls average 12.2 assists and 12.2 turnovers per game. Opponents are shooting 38.0 percent (283-744) from the field, 30.9 percent (58-188) from three and 70.3 percent (121-172) from the free throw line to average 57.3 points per game. Wyoming foes average 9.6 assists and 12.2 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 7-6 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING SAN DIEGO STATE

The Aztecs are 7-9 on the season with a 2-2 record in the Mountain West following a 66-62 win over Utah State. They are led by Taylor Kalmer, who averages 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Sophia Ramos averages 13.0 points and a team-best 3.5 assists per contest. Mallory Adams puts up 12.8 points and a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game. Defensively, Zayn Dornstauder leads the Aztecs with 18 blocks, while Ramos has the team lead with 21 steals on the season.

The Aztecs are shooting 40.4 percent (364-902) from the field, 32.9 percent (76-231) from three and 70.6 percent (180-255) from the free throw line to average 61.5 points per game. They average 12.2 assists and 14.1 turnovers per contest. Opponents are shooting 39.1 percent (398-1019) from the field, 29.5 percent (94-319) from three and 69.2 percent (148-214) from the free throw line to average 64.9 points per game. Aztec foes average 14.7 assists and 11.6 turnovers per game.

Head coach Stacie Terry is 73-111 in seven seasons at the helm of the San Diego State Aztecs.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST SAN DIEGO STATE

The Cowgirls and Aztecs have met on the hardwood 58 times, and the Cowgirls hold a narrow edge, 30-28. The teams are even, 4-4, over the last eight games, and Wyoming has won three straight in the series. Wyoming hasn’t won in San Diego since 2014, when UW took a 69-60 contest, as the Aztecs have won three straight in their home arena. Last season, the Cowgirls won the lone regular season contest, 87-45, and then defeated SDSU in the Mountain West semifinals, 75-70, in overtime.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will continue Mountain West play when they travel to Las Vegas to face UNLV at 4 p.m. MT on Saturday, Jan. 11.