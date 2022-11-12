Cowgirls Callihan announces this is his last season

University of Wyoming photo by Ted Brummond

November 12, 2022 — Wyoming Volleyball Head Coach Chad Callihan announced Friday that 2022 would be his final season with the Cowgirls. Callihan is the winningest coach in the program’s history, with 178 wins and a .616 winning percentage. He will coach UW throughout the remainder of the season.

Wyoming is 10-17 on the year (6-9 in the Mountain West) and will host New Mexico this afternoon. They will wrap up the regular season on November 17 at UNLV.

“Ten years ago, I agreed to be the Head Volleyball Coach at Wyoming, and I have to say, it was one of the best decisions I ever made,” said Callihan.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching some amazing student-athletes, working with some great coaches, and enjoying some wonderful experiences. Jess and I have called Laramie home, and we have seen both of our boys grow up in this amazing community. I will forever be grateful to Tom Burman, Matt Whisenant, and Molly Moore for giving me the opportunity to lead this program.”

“The decision to step down has been one that has weighed on me for some time, and I feel that now is the right time to move forward. For the past 24 years, I have had the privilege of working as a collegiate volleyball coach. While it is hard to step away, I am excited to see what new opportunities lie ahead. I look forward to seeing the program here at Wyoming climb back to the top of the Mountain West.”

“I want to thank Coach Callihan for his many years of service to the University of Wyoming and the Cowgirl Volleyball program,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Director of Athletics.