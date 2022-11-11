Cowgirls cold shooting leads to a loss at North Dakota

University of Wyoming stock photo from earlier this year. (Tony Babbitt, University of Wyoming)

November 11, 2022 — North Dakota closed the final 5:07 of the game on a 15-2 run as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened the 2022-23 season with a 67-55 loss Friday afternoon on the road.

The Cowgirls trail the entire game until finally taking their first lead, 53-52, on a Gace Ellis layup with 5:07 to play in the fourth quarter. But, the icy offense would score only two points, on free throws. the rest of the contest.

Cold shooting didn’t help UW’s cause as the Cowgirls shot just under 34 percent from the field and hit only 5 of 21 three-point attempts (23.8%). Wyoming was also chilly from the charity strip hitting just 12 of 22 free throws.

Freshman guard Malene Pedersen paced the Cowgirls with 14 points in the loss on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor, including going 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Junior forward Grace Ellis finished with nine points, seven boards, and a team-best three assists on the day.

The Cowgirls now shift their focus to Tuesday night’s home opener against Gonzaga. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 11360KRKK.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m.