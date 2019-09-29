Cowgirls Come From 1-2 Deficit To Win At New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM (9/29/19) – The Wyoming volleyball team made it a tow-for-two week to open Mountain West play. The Cowgirls once again rallied to win another five-set thriller, this time defeating New Mexico 25-17, 21-25, 26-28, 25-20 and 17-15.

Wyoming (7-6, 2-0 MW) was led with three Pokes with double-figure kills in the win. Halie McArdle and Jackie McBride led the way with 14 kills each. Tara Traphagan was also in double digits with 11 kills. McBride recorded her second career double-double in the match notching 11 total blocks.

The Cowgirls also had three players with double-figure digs, Madi Fields’ 23, Kyra Slavik and Kiahlei added 15 and 11, respectively. Slavik also led the Pokes with 47 assists in the match to record her first-ever double-double.

The Cowgirls ended up hitting .223 for the match while the Lobos (5-9, 0-2 MW) hit .180. UW also had a slight edge in blocks, recording 15 blocks to UNM’s 13. The Cowgirls also doubled-up the Lobos in service aces, 8-4.

Wyoming now returns home for a matchup with #17 in the nation, Colorado State. That match will take place on Tuesday at the UniWyo.