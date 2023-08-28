Cowgirls come from behind to gain road win

University of Wyoming photo

August 28, 2023 — Press Release

The University of Wyoming soccer team’s poise was displayed Sunday at Caniglia Field. Not only did the Cowgirls exemplify that trait while trailing, but they did so with the lead. Wyoming rallied in the final 20 minutes to down Omaha 2-1. The win improves the Cowgirls to 2-0-2 on the season, while the Mavericks drop to 1-1-2.

“We needed to make a change at halftime, and it’s not that we played poorly in the first half, but a huge piece of our identity is our grit and our mentality,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “We want to make teams uncomfortable and put them under pressure, and we weren’t doing that in the first half. We had a chat at halftime about changing the energy, the environment, and pushing the tempo.”

Jamie Tatum earned the game’s equalizer in what was a milestone goal for her. Tatum’s 72nd-minute goal, her first of the season, vaulted her into first all-time in program history with 60 career points.

Similar to Thursday’s 3-3 draw match at South Dakota, Wyoming rode the equalizer’s momentum to a quick go-ahead score just three and a half minutes later as Alyssa Glover connected on what proved to be the game-winner.

Wyoming returns home this week, hosting Northern Colorado on Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex.