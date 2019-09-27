Cowgirls Comeback For MWC Opening Night Win

Laramie, WY (9/27/19) – It was a thrilling Thursday night for the Wyoming volleyball team as the Cowgirls rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat UNLV in five sets. Set scores were 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20 and 15-8.

After coming up short in the first two sets of the evening, the Cowgirls (6-6, 1-0 MWC) all but controlled the final three sets of the victory. The Pokes didn’t trail for a single point in the third through fifth sets.

“I think we’ve got a competitive group and I think they changed after those first two sets,” said head coach Chad Callihan. “We had a back-against-the-wall mentality and we started to get some block touches, our defense stepped it up, UNLV was just on fire those first two sets.”

KC McMahon led Wyoming and was just one off her career-high with 17 kills on the night. Jackie McBride and Tara Traphagan each added 13 kills. Mackenzie Coates also had a great all-around match as she recorded her third double-double of the season. Coates had 48 assists and 10 digs while also chipping in with five block assist and recording five kills on just six swings.

Now, the Pokes shift their attention to their first road challenge in league play as they travel to face New Mexico Saturday.